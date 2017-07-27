Number of non-regulatory relations in the Armenian army increasing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of negative cases has recently been increasing in the Armenian army.

It was possible to reach a conclusion after the analysis of the posts of the soldiers' close relatives and friends on the Facebook social network. According to the information, a conflict broke out between the three military servicemen serving in one of the military units (one of the motive regiments according to the information posted on Facebook) on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. As a result of the negligent attitude of the officers, the rise of "dedovschina" (bullying) cases among soldiers is increasing.

Thus, Rubik Avakyan and Serik Gevorkyan, soldiers serving in the communication unit of the above mentioned division, repeatedly demanded that Karen Akopian (serving in the same unit), called for military service from the Armenian military commissariat, clear their boots.



Karen Akopyan's relative Arthur Amatuni shared this information on his Facebook page. He said that when Karen refused to execute an order of his fellow soldiers, Rubik and Serik beaten him with the parts of unusable radio station. K.Akopian, was hospitalized with a broken wrist.

Another incident occurred in a military unit near the Talish village. Ovanes Minasyan, a social network user, said on his Facebook page that a massive suicide bomber has killed six military servicemen in the military unit where his close friend was serving. Four soldiers were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Gurgen Petrosyan, a social network user shared another information confirming the increase in the number of non-regulatory relations in Armenian army. He said that his cousin Edik Poghosyan, serving in one of the military units in the Nagorno Karabakh region, did not succeed in trying to get rid of the commander's biased attitude. By this reason he left the military unit alone for the third time and fled to Yerevan.

News.Az

