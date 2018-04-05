Number of observers for presidential elections in Azerbaijan made public

Number of observers for presidential elections in Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

871 international observers passed registration in the Central Election Commission to observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

According to Report, the due statement came from chief of the CEC department for public relations and mass media Shahin Asadli.

He said they represent 59 countries including 58 international organizations.

The deparment chief noted that 57,534 observers were registered in the country in general.

News.Az

News.Az