Number of OSCE observers to monitor snap presidential election in Azerbaijan revealed

The observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has been in Azerbaijan over the month now, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Panahov noted that the ODIHR observers, comprising 266 people, will monitor Wednesday’s election in their full composition.

“Additionally, 96 observers of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be involved in the process. These institutions usually prepare a joint report on the results of the election,” the CEC chairman added.

News.Az