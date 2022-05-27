Number of Pakistanis visiting Azerbaijan will grow – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Pakistani tourists visiting Azerbaijan is expected to grow to 50,000 in 2022, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said in a response to the question of a News.Az correspondent on Friday.

Speaking to journalists during a tree-planting action held in Baku to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the diplomat stressed the importance of people-to-people contact between the two countries.

“The launch of direct flights between the two countries led to an increase in the number of reciprocal visits. A large number of Pakistani citizens visit Azerbaijan on a frequent basis,” he said.

Ambassador Hayee also pointed to the possibility of increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.

In conclusion, the diplomat invited the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan and see the beauty of his country.

News.Az