Number of particularly serious crime increased by 30% in Armenia

The number of particularly serious crimes increased by 30% in Armenia, the National Statistics Service reports.

It is specified that from January to September 2019, 18,865 crimes were recorded in the country. In the same period last year, this figure was 17673 crimes.

According to statistics, this year the number of particularly serious crimes increased by 30%. In the first 9 months of this year, 36 murders and 24 attempted murders were committed.

