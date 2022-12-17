‘Number of peaceful protesters on Lachin road growing’ – News.Az chief editor reports from the site (VIDEO)

‘Number of peaceful protesters on Lachin road growing’ – News.Az chief editor reports from the site (VIDEO)

‘Number of peaceful protesters on Lachin road growing’ – News.Az chief editor reports from the site (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the sixth straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Shusha road, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area, News.Az reports.

The number of protesters is growing, Ulviyya Zulfikar, chief editor of News.Az reports from the site.

“The demands of the peaceful protesters are not followed yet,” the chief editor said.

The rally participants demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

The protesters also require the border and customs post set-up in the Lachin direction of the border with Armenia, as well as the interdiction of arms smuggling into Azerbaijan.





News.Az