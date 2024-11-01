Number of people missing due to Spain’s deadliest floods may reach 250

The number of individuals reported missing following severe flooding in Valencia, eastern Spain, may reach around 250, according to unofficial sources.

Authorities have yet to provide an official count of the missing, but Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that many people remain unaccounted for, News.Az reports, citing the newspaper El Espanol. On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings across various regions due to heavy rainfall, raising the danger level to maximum in southern and eastern Spain, where the downpours have been especially intense. At least 155 residents have died in Valencia, and rescuers continue to search for dozens of missing individuals. Additionally, three more fatalities have been reported in other regions of Spain due to the severe weather.As of November 1, weather warnings remain in effect for certain areas, including Valencia.

