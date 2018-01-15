Number of people poisoned in Russia's cafe rises to 133

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people poisoned in a cafe in the Republic of Buryatia in Russia's eastern Siberia region rose to 133, the press service of local authorities said Sunday.

The victims had visited the cafe "Shulendo," located in the downtown area of the city of Ulan-Ude, capital of Buryatia, on Jan. 8-11, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Buryatia, AzVision reports.

"According to the data on Sunday morning, 133 people have applied for symptoms of poisoning. 64 of them were hospitalized, including 12 children," the ministry said.

At present, activity of the cafe has been suspended. The local health department is conducting hygiene and epidemic prevention checks. The police department also carried out an investigation into the case.

