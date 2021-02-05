Number of people vaccinated in Turkey tops 2.5 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first doses of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 2.5 million mark as of Thursday, according to official figures, Anadolu Agency reports.

In Turkey's mass vaccination campaign, under which health professionals are administering jabs of CoronaVac purchased from Chinese company Sinovac, immunization efforts are running smoothly.

According to data from the Turkish Health Ministry, over 2.5 million people to date in the country have been vaccinated.

Turkey began its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines, then moving on to older individuals.

Since last December Turkey has also been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.2 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 104.5 million cases and over 58.1 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.

News.Az