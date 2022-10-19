Number of proposals for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh reaches 1,200 – deputy minister

The total number of proposals for participation in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh has reached 1,200, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan International "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh" Exhibition (Rebuild Karabakh – 2022), the 27th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild – 2022) and the 14th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool (Aquatherm Baku – 2022), News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that 400 proposals out of the total number fell on foreign companies.

Mammadov also pointed to an increase in the number of participants in the exhibition compared to last year’s event.

“Over 300 companies from 17 countries, including Belarus, Hungary, Georgia, India, Italy, Poland, Kazakhstan, Russia, Romania, Uzbekistan, Sweden and many other countries, are taking part in the events,” he added.

News.Az