Number of registered media outlets in Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

General statistics of non-profit organizations which received state registration Azerbaijan exceeded 4300, while the media - 5100.

Oxu.Az informs with reference to Report that the due statement came from the Minister of Justice Fikret Mammadov on Jan.31 while speaking at the expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Justice.

According to him, by order of the head of state, the system of "single window" in the procedure of issuance of foreign donor grants in the country has been applied to support the activities of civil society institutions and to simplify procedures for issuing grants and providing transparency.

In this regard, the Ministry of Justice carried out a number of activities.

News.Az

News.Az