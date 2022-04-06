Number of Russian diplomats expelled from Western countries reaches 250

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 250 Russian diplomats have been expelled from Western countries so far, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

According to the news agency, Italy has deported 30 Russian diplomats, Denmark – 15, Sweden – 3, France – 30, Germany – 40, the Netherlands – 17, Belgium – 21, Ireland – 4, the Czech Republic – 1, North Macedonia – 5, Poland – 45, Bulgaria – 12, Lithuania – 4, Estonia – 3, Latvia – 3, Slovakia – 3, Montenegro – 1, Luxembourg – 1, Norway – 3.

Furthermore, the United States has expelled 12 diplomats of the Russian mission to the UN.

European countries that have not declared Russian diplomats persona non grata since the start of the war in Ukraine are Austria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Great Britain, Vatican, Hungary, Southern Cyprus, Malta, Moldova, Serbia, Finland, Croatia and Switzerland.

News.Az