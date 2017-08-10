Number of students declines in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian colleges and universities are seeing drops in applications from students.

"The number of students dropped from 110,000 to 85,000. This is not only connected with fertility – this is a much more serious problem,” the sociologist Aharon Adibekyan said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The official data shows that this year, the universities of Armenia received 8,266 entrants, while this figure was 17,649 last year. Thus, the number of entrants to the country’s universities fell by more than twice compared to 2016, AzerNews reported.

The sociologist also noted that only 12,700 of almost 18,000 people who enrolled at universities in 2016, finished the first academic year.

