Number of terrorist ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq rose to 30, says Turkish defense minister

The number of terrorists "neutralized" since the Friday terror attacks in northern Iraq has increased to 30, Türkiye's national defense minister said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Yasar Guler said in a statement posted by the Defense Ministry on X that the number of terrorists "neutralized" following the terror attacks in the Claw-Lock region of northern Iraq has risen to 30.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

After visiting Turkish soldiers injured in the Claw-Lock Operation region, Guler went to Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province and visited the 23rd Infantry Division Command, where he shared information about the latest situation in the region and gave anti-terrorist operations instructions to Turkish forces.

Since the PPK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, neutralizing many terrorists.

Following the terrorists’ attack in northern Iraq, Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria "whatever the cost."

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

