Number of traffic accidents doubles in Armenia

The number of traffic accidents rose almost twice in Armenia this year, comparing with the previous year, Zhoghovurd reports.

The traffic police explain that by the increase in the number of cars in the country.



Taking this into account, Traffic Police Chief Yegor Karapetyan supports the bill passed recently by the parliament at the first reading that encourages citizens' assistance to the police - the police will accept video evidence of traffic offenses and will fine offenders.



Answering to some people who consider this as snitching, Karapetyan said: "Many drivers who are frequently breaching traffic rules will fear that somebody can send video evidence of their offenses to the police. I see nothing bad in that."

News.Az

