Number of Trans-Caspian Int’l Transport Route participants grows

Logistics companies of Kazakhstan and Romania have joined the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told reporters in Baku Oct. 22, Trend reports.

He said that Russian companies are also showing interest in the route.

He noted that for the efficient operation of transport corridors, a great number of participants of these corridors, transparency and uniform tariffs are necessary.

Gurbanov added that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which is important for the work of the TITR, has already been commissioned.

“Today [at the meeting] we discussed new tariffs and considered issues of price adjustment to market conditions,” Gurbanov said. “In the future, this will be useful for us.”

On October 22, Baku hosted a meeting of the TITR International Association. The event was attended by 15 participants, including representatives from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania, Poland and others.

TITR is an initiative by transport and logistics companies from China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to transport goods from China to Europe.

