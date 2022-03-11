Number of Ukrainian refugees reaches 2.5 million – UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of the conflict, a UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“The number of refugees from Ukraine – tragically – has reached today 2.5 million. We also estimate that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine,” said Filippo Grandi on Twitter.

“Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijan also keeps taking the necessary measures to evacuate its nationals who fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. To date, 12 charter flights have been arranged along with numerous bus tours from Ukraine to Bucharest and Iasi (Romania), and Katowice (Poland), bringing 5,000 citizens and members of their families to Azerbaijan.

News.Az