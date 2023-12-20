Number of voters increases in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of voters has increased in Azerbaijan, Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Territorial and Organizational Affairs of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with chairs of the district electoral commissions, News.Az reports.

“Some work has been done to determine voter lists. Over the past year, serious attention was paid to update the voter lists. 2.4 million households were visited, and it is reported that the number of voters has increased,” the presidential aide said.

“The voting of the population resettled in the liberated territories is in the spotlight. 26 polling stations were established there,” Naghdaliyev added.

The presidential aide noted that it is scheduled to relocate 35,000 people to the liberated territories by 2026.

