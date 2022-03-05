Numerous British companies involved in demining ops in Azerbaijan – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of British companies are involved in demining operations in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, UK Ambassador to Baku James Sharp told journalists on Saturday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The British diplomat stressed that the demining process in the liberated Azerbaijani lands is of great importance for ensuring the soonest return of former IDPs to their native lands.

"We are very pleased to take part in the demining process in Azerbaijan, which is proceeding very well. This is a very important moment for the return of former IDPs to their homes," he added.

News.Az