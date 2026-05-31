Nvidia and Microsoft to launch first Nvidia-powered Windows PCs

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A major shakeup is coming to the world of personal computing. Next week, tech giants Microsoft and Nvidia are expected to unveil the very first Windows PCs powered by Nvidia’s own main processors.

The highly anticipated computers will reportedly debut under Microsoft’s Surface brand, with other major manufacturers like Dell also set to roll out their own Nvidia-powered models. The big reveals are scheduled to take place at the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in San Francisco, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While both companies declined or did not respond to requests for comment, the tech world is already buzzing. On Friday, the official X accounts for Windows, Nvidia, and chip designer Arm dropped a coordinated teaser. The posts promised "A new era of PC" alongside coordinates pointing to Taipei, Taiwan.

This move has been in the pipeline for a while; Reuters first reported in 2023 that Nvidia was working on CPUs that utilize Arm technology to run Microsoft's Windows operating system.

The partnership comes at a critical time for Microsoft, which has been pushing to transition to more power-efficient chips to better compete with Apple. Apple successfully transitioned its lineup to custom silicon years ago, most recently launching updated MacBooks featuring its powerful M5-series chips in March.

Currently, Intel and AMD dominate the Windows CPU market, while Qualcomm supplies Arm-based processors for lightweight Windows laptops. Nvidia's entry into the space could drastically shift the competitive landscape.

Beyond hardware, the upcoming event is expected to showcase significant software upgrades. Microsoft will reportedly debut new tools designed to allow advanced AI agents to perform complex tasks directly on users' Windows computers, reducing the need for cloud processing and making PCs smarter than ever.

News.Az