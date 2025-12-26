Nvidia’s 15 biggest moments that shaped 2025

The company’s revenue soared to $187.1 billion, and its market capitalization briefly surpassed $5 trillion before stabilizing in the $4 trillion range.

Throughout the year, Nvidia experienced numerous highs and lows, but 15 key events stood out as the defining moments of its 2025 journey, shaping the company’s public image, investor sentiment, and influence in the tech and AI sectors, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Jan. 6: CES 2025

Nvidia rang in the new year with a series of product announcements ranging from a new pint-sized AI chip to more powerful gaming cards at CES 2025. Huang’s keynote touched on an array of topics, including physical AI, otherwise known as robots; desktop-based AI systems; and a litany of AI software updates that set the stage for the company’s 2025.

Jan. 27: The DeepSeek moment

Nvidia had an incredible year by seemingly every measure, but it started out with a shock. In January, DeepSeek released its R-1 model, which the company claimed it trained using less than state-of-the-art processors. That sent the AI trade into a meltdown, with the company shedding nearly $600 billion from its market cap in a single day.

Despite the initial blowup, fears that AI companies would no longer need high-powered chips seem to have been overblown. That’s because training AI models and running them are two different operations, and according to Nvidia, running models with more powerful chips improves overall performance.

Markets eventually settled down as more companies agreed with the assumption, but Nvidia’s stock price didn’t return to pre-DeepSeek levels until June.

March 18: Nvidia reveals Blackwell Ultra chips at GTC

Nvidia’s annual GTC event, held in San Jose, used to be a moderately sized tech conference. But this year’s GTC was far different. Huang’s keynote filled the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks hockey team, and Nvidia took over a large swath of downtown San Jose, which included an enormous collection of food tents and stalls that covered the 2.3-acre Plaza de César Chávez.

During his speech, Huang debuted Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chip, the successor to its Blackwell GPU, and the GB300 superchip, which combined two Blackwell GPUs and one of Nvidia’s Grace CPUs. The CEO said the offerings were built for the age of “AI reasoning” and said models like DeepSeek’s R-1 would run far better on Nvidia’s latest and greatest.