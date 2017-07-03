Obese woman makes money on her eight-foot hips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Men around the world are fans of her hefty figure, and willing to splash out cash on her steamy webcam videos.

A 490lb woman with eight-foot hips is making a fortune from an adoring legion of online 'chubby chasers', who can't get enough of her exceptionally curvy body — and are happy to pay her for the pleasure of looking at it.

Bobbi-Jo Westley says her sizable saddlebags and legs, which weigh 140lbs on their own, make her irresistible to men with an appreciation of larger ladies.

The 43-year-old 'model', who lives in Pennsylvania, is known in the Super Size Big Beautiful Women modelling community for her extreme figure, which helps her to earn $2,000 from webcam sessions.

Bobbi-Jo said that her wide hips and backside haven't just made her popular in the US, where 68.8 per cent of adults are considered overweight or obese, according to the National Institutes of Health.

'I’m very confident and it’s my body so if I want to show the world me naked or in bra and panties that’s what I choose to do,' she said. 'I’m famous for my hips and for my butt. It’s the first thing that people notice.'

Despite weighing 490lbs, Bobbi insists she eats mostly salads, and that her size is mainly due to a thyroid condition.

'I love salad; I can eat it all day,' she said. 'I also like barbecue chicken and barbecue pork chops. I love macaroni and cheese and I love rice too. I’m not much of a sweet eater but I do like big cakes.'

The mother-of-five explained that she had always been slightly bigger, but then began to pile weight around her hips and butt after each of her pregnancies — and with the development of an under-active thyroid.

Around three years ago, she was approached online about modelling, and in the time since has built up to $2,000 in earnings a month, which she rakes in under the stage name Ultimate Pear, referencing her pear-shaped body.

She said she receives 40 to 50 Facebook messages a day from men requesting explicit pictures and webcam sessions, which can last from just a few minutes to an hour.

Bobbi said: 'People often think it is fake and that I have had surgeries. But I’m definitely 100 per cent real. There is nothing fake about these curves.'

And it doesn't seem that their attraction stops at a simple fetish — Bobbi added that men often propose to her or tell her they'd like to have a baby with her.

'They really like my confidence,' she said. 'I’ve had men who I never thought would want me but have tried to [hit on me],' she said.

'They come from all over the world — the UK, Australia, India, Unites States. It’s hard to keep track.'

Bobbi said that bearing her fleshy folds has caused her confidence to soar, and added that stripping off her clothes gives her a sense of empowerment.

'I just like doing it. I like playing dress up. I’m not ashamed of my body,' she said.

But despite her body positivity, not everyone has flattering things to say about Bobbi’s size 32 figure. The Pennsylvanian said some people mock her — but she mostly shrugs off the negativity.

'Most people hate [other] people because they have ... low self-esteem. So they have to make fun of somebody else to take it off them,' she claimed. 'I don’t care what others think about me or what others say about me. I am confident in my skin — it’s who I am. My hips and my butt is what makes me.'

Despite her defiance, Bobbi admitted that her weight does cause her some problems.

She said: 'I do think about it — obviously it’s not healthy for me to have this body frame. But I just take it one day at a time and I live life.

'It scares me sometimes because I do have asthma and when I walk, I do gasp for air. I am still able to walk — it just takes longer than the average person.'

She also has problems fitting into regular-sized chairs and generally getting around, having to shuffle sideways through supermarket aisles..

'I would like to run and play with my kids like being in a swimming pool and being able to get out without help,' she said. 'I’d like to be able to actually sit in a bathtub and relax.'

Bobbi’s hips measure a staggering 91 inches around, making them among the biggest in the world — but she is determined to push forward with plans to make them the very biggest.

She would need to eclipse Mikel Ruffinelli, whose hips measured 99 inches when they were documented in 2013.

However, she is in two minds, as she knows going for the record will put her health in jeopardy.

She said: 'Sometimes I lay down at night and think to myself if the next breath will be my last. There is a possibility I could have the world’s biggest hips. And if that happens that would be awesome. I’ve never been a record breaker before.

'But if the doctors tell me I need to lose weight or I’m going to die then I’m going to everything to lose it,' she added. 'I’m not ready to die. I want to see my kids and grandkids grow up.'

