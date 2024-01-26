Observers from all OTS member states to monitor upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

Observers from all member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will monitor the February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Dastan Urmanbetov, head of the OTS observation mission, told secki-2024.az, News.Az reports.

According to Urmanbetov, the list of observers and the mission's program of action in Azerbaijan are currently being clarified.

The OTS observation mission will be on a visit to Azerbaijan from February 4 to 8.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the snap presidential election.

