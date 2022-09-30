OCC E&F Database Training Course held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A closing ceremony of NATO’s OCC E&F Database Training Course organized in Azerbaijan was held on September 29, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

A briefing on the results of the course was presented to the event participants.

During the course, listeners in two groups fulfilled the tasks of creating and managing IT (Information technology) infrastructure and OCC E&F software, as well as planning and evaluating OCC E&F activities by means of the software.

At the end of the event, the listeners were awarded the relevant certificates.

