Octopus hitches ride on dolphin's back in Australia

An aquatic eco tour group in Australia was treated to a unique show of nature when they witnessed an octopus hitching a ride on a dolphin.

Port Macquarie Cruise Adventures of New South Wales posted photos to its Facebook page showing a dolphin repeatedly jumping out of the water in an attempt to dislodge the octopus clinging to its body.

The photos were snapped by passenger Jodie Lowe during a National Park Eco Cruise.

The octopus did not survive the encounter, the tour group said.

"When your food decides to play with you!" the Facebook post read. "Awesome encounter with our local river dolphins on our National Park Eco Cruise today. We got to witness one of our local river dolphins, 'Grandma' with an octopus stuck to her and she getting into midair trying to take it off. In the end she got it off and ate it."

News.Az

