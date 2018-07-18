ODIHR releases final report on Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has released a final report on the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on 11 April 2018.

The ODIHR announced its initial opinion on the presidential election in Azerbaijan on 12 April 2018, APA reports.

The ODIHR election observers launched their mission in Azerbaijan on March 9. The mission was led by

Following an invitation from the government of Azerbaijan to observe the 11 April 2018 presidential election, the ODIHR established an Election Observation Mission (EOM) on 9 March. The ODIHR EOM, led by Corien Jonker, consisted of 30 long-term observers. The ODIHR sent 280 observers to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az