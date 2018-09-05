OECD: Armenia should take vigorous measures to tackle entrenched corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should take vigorous measures to tackle entrenched corruption and widespread conflict of interest, according to a new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report notes that a lack of enforcement of anti-corruption laws, together with a monopolised economy, remains a serious concern, according to the report, news.am informs. Armenia should take bold measures to ensure judicial and prosecutorial independence and integrity, and step up efforts to detect, investigate and prosecute high-profile and complex corruption cases using diverse sources of detection and analytical tools.

