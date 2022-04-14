Yandex metrika counter

OECD Nuclear Energy Agency suspends Russia’s membership

OECD Nuclear Energy Agency suspends Russia’s membership

Russia's membership in the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been suspended, the NEA said in a statement on its website, News.Az reports. 

"Russian membership of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) was suspended on 11 April following a decision by the OECD's ruling body. The Russian Federation has been informed accordingly and the suspension will enter into force on 11 May," it said.

Russia became a member of the NEA in 2013, it said.

The NEA, headquartered in Paris, is a specialized agency of the OECD. The NEA is an intergovernmental agency that facilitates cooperation between a number of countries of North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as part of a small forum intended to exchange and spread information regarding the present-day state of the nuclear power sector. The NEA currently comprises 34 countries, including Russia. The agency's strategic partners are India and China.


