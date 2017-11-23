Officer who killed serviceman goes on trial in Armenia

The court trial into the case of platoon commander V.Balayan charged with murdering soldier Hrant Grigoryan is underway in Armenia.

However, the next court session on the case of soldier Hrant Grigoryan's death has been put off again.

According to Armenian media, soldier's father Garush Grigoryan said that the session was to be held on November 21. Prosecutor was expected to speak ar the session.

The relatives of the killed soldier are not satisfied with the court trial.

Balayan is charged with beating and insulting. In line with the investigation results, before the soldier's death Barayan used force against him. The circumstances of Grigoryan's death are still vague. He was found with a gunshot wound close to the place where soldiers trained.

