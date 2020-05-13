Official: Azerbaijan seriously fighting COVID-19 under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is seriously being carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The official noted that Azerbaijan’s anti-coronavirus measures are highly appreciated by the international community. “Azerbaijan is being cited as an example for the whole world,” he added.

Hajiyev reminded that the Summits of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states and the Non-Aligned Movement were held on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president.

“All this is Azerbaijan’s most important contribution to the international cooperation,” he said.

News.Az