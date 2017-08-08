Official Baku: Armenia has committed another barbaric act

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the yet another provocation of Armenians against Azerbaijan.

13-year-old resident of Garalar village of Tovuz region Ramin Yusifov was wounded as a result of the shelling of residential settlements along the contact line of troops and Armenia - Azerbaijan border and deliberate targeting of civilians by Armenian armed forces on August 7.

Earlier on July 4, 51-year-old Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed and 52-year-old Sarvinaz Guliyeva was severely wounded as a result of purposeful shelling of the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli by Armenian armed forces.

Though the world community has strongly condemned this Armenian cruelty and the targeting of children and women, Armenians did not draw any conclusion from such smeary actions and committed another barbaric act that resulted in wounding of 13-year-old Ramin Yusifov.

The merciless acts of killing civilians, including children, constitute the policy of state terrorism pursued by the political and military leadership of Armenia. Within the period of more than 25 years of war launched by Armenians against Azerbaijan, Armenia has committed a great number of crimes, genocide and crimical acts against humanity. Khojaly genocide is one of the most cruel and bloodiest patterns of this cruelty.

34 civilians were wounded, 6 people including children were killed as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenian leadership in April 2016.

In order to ensure the security of Azerbaijani civilians, Azerbaijani armed forces took counter measures, supressed the fire points and liberated a number of strategic points from occupation.

The renewed military doctrine of the Republic of Armenia clearly features the asymmetric attacks on the front line and the targeting of civilians and objects. As a result of Armenian impunity, the military leadership of Armenia makes statements acknowledging that they are not afraid of targeting civilians and civilian objects.

The direct and intentional attacks Azerbaijan's civilian population and civilian facilities by Armenians are a serious violation of the Convention on International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, in particular the 1949 Geneva Convention and its Annex 1, as well as the Convention on Children's Rights and the Convention for Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. According to contemporary international law, along with the Armenian state, the persons under the political and military leadership of Armenia are directly responsible for these acts.

Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands and presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a serious obstacle to the negotiation process, the main cause of military risks and tensions. First of all, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan should be ensured to change the non-permanent status quo based on occupation.

On July 26, the Foreign and Defense Ministries issued a joint statement to warn Armenia that Armenia has been systematically violating ceasefire, committing provocations and shelling settlements and targeting civilians throughout the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Once again, we declare that Armenia bears the full responsibility for the steps Azerbaijan will take to prevent the enemy's provocations and attacks.

