Official Baku comments on Nalbandyan's visit to occupied Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian Gregorian church. Later the Armenian Gregorian Church pursued the policy of armenization of the Albanian Christian heritage."

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan's visit to the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan under pretense of taking part in the Qanzasar777 religious event.

"Armenian Foreign Minister's visit to the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan and his participation in the Qandzasar777 religious event is another proof of historical and religious fraud carried on the state level under political pretense.

"We would like to remind to the Armenian foreign ministry that this temple of Albanian Christians located in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, occupied by the Armenian armed forces, is called not 'Qandzasar' but Ganjasar and it has nothing to do with the Armenian Gregorian church. Azerbaijani and international historians have proved it citing consistent facts.

"The architectural design and compositional solution of this complex, as well as its sculptural patterns and geophysitis elements confirm that this monument belongs to the architecure of Caucasian Albania with a centuries-old history. The fake Armenian historiography is still unable to explain the radical difference between the Armenian church and the architecture and other features of Ganjasar.

After the invasion of Azerbaijan by Tsarist Russia, in 1836 by the special decision of the 'Russian Holy Synod' the Albanian church and its entire property was handed to the disposition of the Armenian Gregorian church. Later the Armenian Gregorian Church pursued the policy of armenization of the Albanian Christian heritage, including the Ganjasar monument and written manuscripts of Albania.

In general, missapropriation of the Islamic and Christian temples of the historical heritage of Azerbaijani people in the Armenia-occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as other material and cultural heritage and modification of their architectural style and other features go contrary to the international humanitarian law and the Geneva convention.

Participation of the Armenian foreign minister in this event testifies to Armenia's unwillingness to resolve the conflict through talks and shows that Armenia holds the policy of maintaining and strengthening the status quo based on Armenian occupation and purposeful annexion of occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and other surrounding regions.

All the responsibilities for consequences of this provocative action lay on Armenian authorities who instead of trying to bring peace into the region attempts to create tension by such provocative and irresponsible steps.

News.Az

News.Az