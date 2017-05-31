Official Baku expresses its protect to Cyprus Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the statement of Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kusulides calling Karabakh the historical land of Armenians at the meeting with the Armenian Defense Minister.

According to Oxu.Az, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that the statements of the Foreign Minister of Cyprus regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh go contrary to the obligations assumed by Cyprus in accordance with the international law, the Helsinki Final Act and other international documents, and serve to propagate the aggressive and occupying policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan: "Such statements undermine the efforts to resolve the conflict through negotiations with the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

"By making such statements, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cyprus contradicts himself. I would like to recall that on January 26 of this year, speaking at the OSCE Permanent Council as chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Ioannis Kusulides categorically stated that he supports the principles of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of the states.

'Because of the lack of transparency, there are certain questions and doubts about military cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus. We hope that the European Union and the OSCE will consider the military aspects of the conflict in connection with this issue within the framework of the relevant position."

