Official Baku ready to start process of demarcation and delimitation of borders - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan appreciates Russia's support for the border issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a trilateral meeting in Sochi.

The head of state highlighted that the official Baku is ready to start the process on border issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the support of Moscow.

"The borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia have not been defined yet. We are ready to start the delimitation process. Also, we openly offered the Armenian side to cease the confrontation, recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and start working on a peace agreement to live as neighbors in the future", he added.

News.Az

