Official Baku responds to Kremlin

"Some people of Armenian origin are inciting ethnic enmity."

Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on a visa-free regime for citizens. Azerbaijan is proud of its multicultural traditions. It is an example for the whole world. But, unfortunately, Azerbaijan suffers from the Armenian occupation."

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry that during the trip of Russian citizens with Armenian surnames to Azerbaijan they are detained at the airport and sent back.



He said that this was reported to the Russian side: "As a result of Armenia's occupation and violence against Azerbaijan, a policy of bloody ethnic cleansing was carried out. This policy was also carried out in the territory of Armenia. Unfortunately, some people of Armenian origin are inciting ethnic enmity. For this reason, we hold such kind of events. The Russian co-chairman, including other co-chairs, should do more to resolve the conflict, speaking from the position of the obligations imposed on them. The Armenian Armed Forces must be withdrawn from our occupied territories. Peace, free movement and civil relations must be ensured in the region."



It should be noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian citizens with Armenian surnames who come to Azerbaijan are discriminated against because of their ethnic origin.

