Official Baku responds to Russian MFA spokesperson's remarks on Ilham Aliyev's statement

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks made on February 15 with regard to the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced at the 6th Congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) on February 15 was controversial.

“Taking into account the strategic partnership and high-level dialogue between Azerbaijan and Russia, we do not consider it appropriate to comment on the statement of the head of state in this manner,” Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The spokesman said the policy being pursued by President Ilham Aliyev serves to ensure regional peace and security, strengthening regional cooperation and eliminating potential regional risks.

The President of Azerbaijan talked not about the return of the historical lands of Azerbaijan at the Vl Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party but about the return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands. The speech of the head of state has been widely disseminated in the media in various languages, including in Russian.

The forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia at different historical stages, including in the late 1980s, as well as plundering and destroying the material-cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the territory of Armenia are historical facts and are proven in documents.

"Why should Azerbaijan bother anyone about the return of the Azerbaijani people to their historical lands? All documents of the relevant international organizations, including the United Nations and OSCE identified the return of people to their homes and places of residence as one of the fundamental human rights during conflicts. According to UN Security Council resolutions, one of the important constituents of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is to ensure that more than a million Azerbaijanis subjected to bloody ethnic cleansing return to their historical lands," he said.

"The continuing occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding seven regions by Armenia's military forces, territorial claims against Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries seriously threaten regional peace and security and serve to aggravate the situation. Armenia violates international humanitarian law and settles ethnic Armenians from Syria in occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia's political leadership in their public speeches claim for Nakhchivan and other Azerbaijani territories, saying that for the sake of "great Armenia" they should participate in future wars to gain new lands. Armenia's constitution contains explicit territorial claims against other neighbors. At the same time, there are territorial claims against all the neighbors of Armenia on the basis of contradictory "Armenian Highland" mythical ideology," the spokesman noted.

"We believe that when expressing attitudes to issues, it is necessary to study their essence and refer directly to their original source rather than the deliberate distortions and disinformation spread by Armenian media and politicians," Hikmat Hajiyev concluded.

