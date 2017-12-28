Official Baku satisfied with relations with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has developed bilateral relations with Russia in terms of the strategic partnership, Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku.

“Azerbaijani and Russian presidents’ friendly relations and their regular meetings play a very important role in the development of the ties between two countries. This year, in terms of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a number of meetings have been held in Baku and Moscow; bilateral official visits of foreign ministers of two countries have been organized and projects have been carried out to ensure the development of cooperation in trade, the economy and humanitarian fields, as well as inter-regional cooperation”, Hajiyev noted.

In addition, Hajiyev highlighted Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran meetings held in Baku: “The meetings of foreign ministers within the trilateral format contribute to the progress in the trilateral cooperation among our countries”.

At the end of the meeting Baku Declaration was adopted and the priorities of trilateral cooperation and the mutual respect and support to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, border inviolability and non-interference in the internal affairs were demonstrated.

Successful cooperation in the Azerbaijani-Russian-Iranian format initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was characterized by the Summit held in Tehran on 1 November 2017 following the presidential level meeting held in Baku in August 2016. At the end of the meeting, the Joint Declaration was adopted.

"Along with the issues of regional and trilateral cooperation, the Azerbaijani-Russian-Iranian format attaches of particular importance for the development of the North-South transport corridor connecting the Indian Ocean with Northern Europe."

News.Az

