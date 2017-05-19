Official Baku: Standard statements of the co-chairs are symptomatic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev has commented on the statement of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs released on May 18, 2017.

According to Oxu.Az, Hajiyev said that against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the occupation of Lachin region of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the speech of the Armenian president in the parliament in which he denied the updated Madrid principles, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs confined themselves to the standard statement on ceasefire violation, which is symptomatic.

According to Hajiyev, guided by the updated Madrid principles prepared by them, the co-chairs should demand the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and, in accordance with the decision of the Budapest summit of the OSCE, call for continued intensive substantive negotiations with a view to a political solution to the conflict on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions.

News.Az

News.Az