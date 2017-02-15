Official criticizes diplomats for not visiting liberated village

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The US ambassador is in the country, and the ICRC explained that they cannot join such an event due to their regulations."

Almost all ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs told reporters in Jojug Marjanli, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.



The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on Wednesday organized a trip for heads of diplomatic missions of foreign countries and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village.



“All the ambassadors are here, except for five or six who are absent for good reasons. The US ambassador and the head of the ICRC Baku Office haven’t come. They’re not here, regrettably,” Hasanov said.



"The US ambassador is in the country, and the ICRC explained that they cannot join such an event due to their regulations. In fact, they asked us many times for permission to go to the front line. Sometimes we would give permission, sometimes we wouldn't. But they have always wanted to visit the front line," he added.



Azerbaijan’s president simply aimed to show foreign ambassadors and organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Union, and the OSCE what Armenians had done to a residential area over four months’ period, Hasanov stressed.



“This has also been confirmed by the OSCE fact-finding mission. But it does make difference whether you see it written on paper or you see it with your own eyes,” he said.



On Jan. 24, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation.



The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

