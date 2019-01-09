Official Eurovision 2019 logo unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The logo for Eurovision 2019 has officially been revealed, under the slogan "Dare To Dream". The logo is made of three triangles, creating a golden star. KAN also confirmed today that the first wave of tickets is expected to go on sale at the end of January 2019, soon after the semi-final draws, which is planned for January 28.

This year’s logo takes inspiration from Florian Wieder's Eurovision Song Contest 2019 stage design, whose concept uses triangular shapes and structures. We estimate the triangles was selected at the leading shape, as they form the "Star of David", the Jewish symbol which is also used in the Israeli flag.

The slogan and logo have been created by two leading Israeli branding agencies, Awesome Tel Aviv who developed the slogan Dare to Dream and Studio Adam Feinberg (ST/AF) who created the logo.

Jon Ola Sand, the EBU’s Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: "We are delighted with the logo accompanying KAN’s slogan for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest "Dare to Dream" which perfectly complements the fantastic angular stage design created by Florian Wieder. We hope the creative theme for this year’s competition inspires the 42 contestants coming together in Tel Aviv in May, as they dream of becoming the stars of the future."

