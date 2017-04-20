Official: Foreign policy flexibility turned Azerbaijan into leader in Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is intensively operating within all international organizations."

An international protection mechanism was established in many countries of the world that can protect the interests of the Azerbaijani people and state, reads deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Head of Foreign Relations Department Novruz Mammadov’s article published on “Azerbaijan” newspaper.



He said it is important now to develop this process within the country’s foreign policy as well. “Azerbaijan is intensively operating within all international organizations. As a result of this activity, a positive image of Azerbaijan was formed in the world. We can consider it as one of the most significant achievements of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. As a result of the implementation of tasks of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the interests of the major geopolitical powers are balanced step by step in the region and on a global scale. It gives a chance to ensure the interests of Azerbaijan not falling under the influence of any of these countries,” he said in the article.



“Azerbaijan managed to maintain the balance due to its flexible responses even in the most crisis periods of the South Caucasus. And this proves that its foreign policy was able to find a compromise between the aspects of global security criteria and the aspects of regional security. Due to the flexibility of foreign policy, Azerbaijan rose to the level of a leading state in the South Caucasus in the past period. For just over 20 years, the country laid the foundation for two projects of international importance in the field of energy and became one of the guarantors of energy security on a regional and global plane. Azerbaijan is accepted as a state that offers a civilized model for promising economic cooperation, multiculturalism, intercultural and interreligious dialogue”, Mammadov said.

