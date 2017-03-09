Yandex metrika counter

Official Journal of EU publishes legislation on visa waiver for Georgia

  • World
  • Share
Official Journal of EU publishes legislation on visa waiver for Georgia

Georgian citizens will be able to travel to any of the Schengen Zone countries visa-free in just 20 days.

New legislation lifting visa-requirements for Georgians has been published in the European Union’s (EU) Official Journal today, Agenda.ge reports.

It takes 20 days for a regulation published in the journal to come into force, meaning Georgians will be able to travel to the Schengen zone visa-free as of March 28.

For this, Georgian citizens will need a biometric passport. They will be able to travel to the Schengen states for a period of 90 days within any 180-day time period for purposes other than working.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      