Official lunch hosted in honor of President of Israel Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog

An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog.





News.Az