Official lunch hosted on behalf of Azerbaijani president in honor of his Iraqi counterpart

An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.

Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan. 


