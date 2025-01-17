Official portraits of Donald Trump, JD Vance released

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official portraits of US President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance have been released ahead of their inauguration on Monday.

The photos were revealed on Trump’s website in a post titled “Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard ????” and show Trump with his signature near-scowl and Vance with arms crossed, smiling, News.Az reports, citing US media. Both men posed before an American flag, wearing blue jackets and ties over white shirts, Trump with an American flag pin on his lapel.The early release of the portraits is a departure from prior administrations. The White House held an unveiling of the official portraits of Biden and Harris in April 2021.Even in Trump’s first term, the official portraits of the president and then-Vice President Mike Pence weren’t made public until October 2017, ending growing questions about the lack of their portraits in federal buildings.President-elect Trump’s chief photographer, Daniel Torok, unveiled the images on social media late Wednesday, writing, “We are entering THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!”

