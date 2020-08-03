Official: ‘Positive dynamics’ in COVID-19 fight observed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is positive dynamics in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Hajiyev noted that the sanitary and epidemiological situation is under control in Azerbaijan. “Both individual and social responsibility is extremely important to maintain this positive dynamics.”

The official called on citizens to follow preventive measures in order to reduce the number of infected people, to protect themselves and the health of their loved ones.

