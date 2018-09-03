Official reception in honor of heads of CCTS member-states held on behalf of President of Kyrgyzstan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov has hosted an official reception in honor of heads of state of the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.

