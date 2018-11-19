Yandex metrika counter

Official welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani president in Minsk

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Minsk, AZERTAC reported.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Belarus were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saluted Belarus soldiers.

State and government representatives of Belarus were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Alexander Lukashenko.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the photos of the renovated historical monuments, including the churches, castles and other monuments in Minsk, as well as in other cities during the presidency of Alexander Lukashenko after the Republic of Belarus restored its independence.

