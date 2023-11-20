Official welcome ceremony held for Iraqi president in Azerbaijan

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Iraq in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Iraq.

President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Iraq, while the delegation of Iraq was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.

News.Az