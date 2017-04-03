Official welcome ceremony held for Kazakh president in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kazakh president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.



The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.



Ilham Aliyev greeted his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Kazakh president.



The national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played.



President Ilham Aliyev and President Nursultan Nazarbayev reviewed the guard of honor.



The Kazakh president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.



State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and members of the Kazakh delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.



The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.



Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev posed for official photos.

News.Az

